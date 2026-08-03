Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross amid concerns over her health.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:44 IST
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a ‌representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government said, amid concerns over the health of the 81-year-old. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has been in detention since February 2021 when an elected civilian government led by her was ousted by Myanmar's military in a dawn coup, ‌plunging the impoverished Southeast Asian nation into turmoil.

Since then, Suu Kyi's exact whereabouts and health conditions have been difficult to determine, with no foreign leader ‌or envoy having publicly met her. On Monday, Suu Kyi met with Arnaud de Baecque, Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Myanmar in the capital Naypyitaw, government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said in a message via Telegram.

The ICRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In two of the four photographs provided by the government spokeswoman, Suu ⁠Kyi - dressed ​in traditional Burmese attire - is seen meeting ⁠with Baecque in a sparsely furnished, wood-paneled room containing only two chairs and a desk.

In another photo, offering a rare glimpse inside what appears to be her residence, Suu Kyi ⁠is seen cutting a birthday cake inscribed with her name, with a clothes rack and storage boxes visible in the background. A fourth photograph is a close-up of the cake, ​inscribed with "Happy Birthday Aunty Suu 29.6.2026". Reuters was not able to independently verify the location and the date when the pictures were taken. No ⁠earlier version of the pictures was found posted online before Monday.

MOVE TO HOUSE ARREST Suu Kyi has been serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted of multiple offences based on charges her allies ⁠said were ​politically motivated. In late April, following a military-engineered election that allowed former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to become Myanmar's president, authorities said that she had been moved to house arrest. Her sentence was also commuted by one-sixth as part of an amnesty for thousands of prisoners, which also saw the release of ⁠her ally, former President Win Myint. But the new military-backed administration has so far been reluctant to provide access to Suu Kyi, including a May ⁠request by the Philippines to allow a ⁠special envoy of the regional ASEAN bloc to meet with the detained leader. Myanmar’s junta said last December that Suu Kyi is “in good health," after her son told Reuters he had received little information about his aging mother's condition ‌and not heard from her ‌in years, fearing she could die without him knowing.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

Liberia's Recovery Is Real, but Financing the Next Growth Phase Remains the Biggest Challenge

Can Uganda Turn Strong Economic Growth into Sustainable Development Without More Debt Burdens?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026