Iraq extinguishes refinery fire at Baiji oil complex, state news agency says

​Iraqi ‌civil defence ​extinguished a fire ‌at a refinery at the Baiji ‌oil complex ‌180 km (111.85 miles) north of Baghdad, ⁠the ​Iraqi ⁠state news agency reported ⁠on Monday.

No injuries ​were reported after the ⁠fire inside ⁠a hydrocracking ​unit at the Salah ⁠al-Din refinery.