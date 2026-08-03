Iraq extinguishes refinery fire at Baiji oil complex, state news agency says
Iraqi civil defence successfully extinguished a fire at the Baiji oil complex, 180 km north of Baghdad, with no reported injuries or damage.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi civil defence extinguished a fire at a refinery at the Baiji oil complex 180 km (111.85 miles) north of Baghdad, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Monday.
No injuries were reported after the fire inside a hydrocracking unit at the Salah al-Din refinery.
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