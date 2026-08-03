AstraZeneca investors baulk at $400 billion Bristol Myers talks

AstraZeneca's shares fell sharply on Monday as investors baulked at reports of merger talks with Bristol Myers Squibb about forming what would become one of the world's biggest drugmakers with a combined value of nearly $400 billion. Shares in AstraZeneca were down 6.4% at 0830 GMT, the biggest drop on the FTSE 100 ‌index, as investors and analysts said Britain's biggest drugmaker had little obvious need for a transformative acquisition despite potential financial benefits.

If the two companies were to merge, it would create the world's fourth-largest drugmaker by market capitalization and the largest by revenue, combining one of Europe's top pharmaceutical firms with a U.S. competitor. However, analysts and investors questioned the logic of a deal for AstraZeneca, which has been one of the most successful companies in the sector under long-time CEO Pascal ‌Soriot.

"The only advantage for AstraZeneca in this rumoured combination with BMS seems to be to accelerate its U.S. footprint and sales," said Lucy Coutts, investment director at JM Finn, an AstraZeneca shareholder. AstraZeneca, she said, was already ‌doing this but at the "right pace and cost" for shareholders.

"On balance, BMS shareholders would be the winners of any combination with AZN and so this news will undoubtedly be received coolly by AZN shareholders," she added. ASTRAZENECA SHAREHOLDERS COOL ON MEGA-MERGER PLANS

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that AstraZeneca and Bristol had held talks, confirming an earlier Financial Times report. On Friday, the two had a combined market capitalisation of nearly $400 billion, with AstraZeneca valued at $264.11 billion and Bristol Myers at $133.41 billion. On Monday, an AstraZeneca spokesperson declined to comment. Bristol Myers, which is ⁠headquartered in ​New Jersey, did not respond to a request for comment on ⁠Sunday.

"A combination with Bristol does not make strategic or financial sense," said Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Union Investment, an AstraZeneca shareholder. "Many past mega-mergers have destroyed value and there is no apparent need for Astra to do it," he added.

LukasLeu, portfolio manager at AstraZeneca shareholder ⁠ATG Healthcare, said a deal could boost margins through cost synergies and expand reach in neuroscience and cell therapy, but questioned how a combined firm would position competing drugs. "I am not a big fan of mega-mergers, it kills innovation and agility, and would be ​growth-dilutive for AstraZeneca in the near term," he said.

PIVOT TOWARDS UNITED STATES Although AstraZeneca this year completed a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, underscoring its focus on its biggest market and its ⁠aim of benefiting from higher U.S. valuations, a Bristol Myers deal would effectively mean a British company buying a major U.S. pharmaceutical champion. Manns said Soriot had over 14 years as CEO prioritised research and development over cost-cutting and a deal "would deeply disrupt a well-run company with a full pipeline".

Jefferies ⁠analysts ​said in a note they were puzzled by the reports of talks given AstraZeneca has a strong "growth and innovation profile". "If there is one company that doesn't need financial engineering, it's AstraZeneca," they wrote. Sean Conroy, an analyst at Shore Capital, said a deal could help AstraZeneca address the patent cliff it faces after 2030 and strengthen its oncology business, although he cautioned that investors were "not often fans of mega mergers of this ilk".

He added that overlap ⁠between Bristol Myers' Opdivo and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, which are the same type of cancer immunotherapy drugs, known as checkpoint inhibitors, could attract antitrust scrutiny. ASTRAZENECA IS EXPANDING ITS U.S. FOOTPRINT

One attraction for AstraZeneca could be further expanding its presence ⁠in the United States, already its biggest market. Bristol Myers ⁠derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S., where it has one of the largest commercial footprints.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, AstraZeneca has invested tens of billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing and cultivated close ties with the administration as it pursues an ambitious goal of generating half of its targeted $80 billion in annual revenue ‌by 2030 from the U.S. market. It ‌generated about $59 billion in revenue last year.