​July ​was the ‌hottest-ever month recorded ​in France since records ‌began in 1900, the Meteo France weather office said on Tuesday. • ‌Meteo France said July ‌had an average temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius (76.82 degrees Fahrenheit).

• ⁠That ​beat ⁠the previous records of an ⁠average of 24.8 C in August ​2003 and 24.4 C in ⁠July 2006. • Last month ⁠saw ​another heatwave in France, with wildfires breaking out ⁠in parts of the country, ⁠including ⁠in the Gironde region near Bordeaux.