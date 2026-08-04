July was the hottest-ever month in France, says weather office

France experienced its hottest-ever month in July, with an average temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing previous records dating back to 1900.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 15:30 IST
July was the hottest-ever month in France, says weather office
  • Country:
  • France

​July ​was the ‌hottest-ever month recorded ​in France since records ‌began in 1900, the Meteo France weather office said on Tuesday. • ‌Meteo France said July ‌had an average temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius (76.82 degrees Fahrenheit).

• ⁠That ​beat ⁠the previous records of an ⁠average of 24.8 C in August ​2003 and 24.4 C in ⁠July 2006. • Last month ⁠saw ​another heatwave in France, with wildfires breaking out ⁠in parts of the country, ⁠including ⁠in the Gironde region near Bordeaux.

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