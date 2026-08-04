July was the hottest-ever month in France, says weather office
France experienced its hottest-ever month in July, with an average temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing previous records dating back to 1900.
- Country:
- France
July was the hottest-ever month recorded in France since records began in 1900, the Meteo France weather office said on Tuesday. • Meteo France said July had an average temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius (76.82 degrees Fahrenheit).
• That beat the previous records of an average of 24.8 C in August 2003 and 24.4 C in July 2006. • Last month saw another heatwave in France, with wildfires breaking out in parts of the country, including in the Gironde region near Bordeaux.
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