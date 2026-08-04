BJP's local poll victory reflects public mood, Congress govt will be voted out in 2027: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

The Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of being rattled by the BJP's performance in the recent Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections and asserting that the people had already decided to remove the Congress government from power in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after paying tributes to Himachal Pradesh's first Chief Minister, YS Parmar, on his 120th birth anniversary in Shimla, Bindal dismissed Sukhu's recent prediction that 16 BJP MLAs would not return to the Assembly, saying the Chief Minister was making "political prophecies" to divert attention from his government's failures.

"The Chief Minister appears deeply disturbed by the results of the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. It seems he has now turned into a political astrologer. These predictions are being made only to create sympathy for the Congress. If he is so confident, he should dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate today," Bindal said. He maintained that the 2027 election would be a referendum on the Congress government's performance rather than on the BJP.

"The people will ask the Congress government to account for the promises it made in 2022. Where are the five lakh jobs? Where is the promise of one lakh permanent government jobs in the first Cabinet meeting? Where is the Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance promised to women? These are the questions that will decide the next election," he said. Accusing the Congress government of corruption, nepotism and failing to deliver on its guarantees, Bindal claimed that public sentiment had already turned against the ruling party.

"The people have just rejected the Congress in the local body elections. Despite the misuse of government machinery, administrative pressure and money power, the BJP registered a decisive victory. The mood of the people is clear; they are waiting for 2027 to vote this government out," he asserted. Earlier, Bindal paid rich tributes to YS Parmar, describing him as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh whose vision continues to shape the state's development.

He said Parmar's understanding of agriculture, horticulture, education, healthcare, road connectivity and preservation of Himachal's cultural identity remained relevant even today. "Parmar was a visionary who not only fought for a separate Himachal Pradesh but also laid the foundation for its future. He believed roads were the lifeline of the state, and his policies were deeply rooted in the aspirations of the people," Bindal said.

Bindal's remarks came a day after Chief Minister Sukhu claimed that 16 of the BJP's 28 MLAs would not return to the Assembly after the next elections, setting the stage for an early political showdown ahead of the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. (ANI)