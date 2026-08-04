Soccer-Frenchman Renard named Ivory Coast coach for second spell

French coach Herve Renard has been appointed as the new manager of Ivory Coast, replacing Emerse Fae, after a brief stint with Tunisia during the World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 20:51 IST
Soccer-Frenchman Renard named Ivory Coast coach for second spell
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

French coach Herve Renard has returned ​to take over Ivory Coast, ​who he led to the ‌African title ​in 2015, the Ivorian federation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Renard, who was an emergency replacement for Tunisia ‌during the World Cup in June, replaces Emerse Fae. Fae'sdeal was not renewed after the World Cup despite the Ivorians reaching the knockout stages for the first time in ‌four appearances before being eliminated by Norway in the last 32.

Renard was parachuted ‌in during the World Cup to take over Tunisia after they lost their opening game 5-1 against Sweden. But he had little success in reviving their fortunes as the Tunisians then lost to ⁠Japan ​and the Netherlands, conceding ⁠a further seven goals.

They were the only one of the 10 African teams at the World ⁠Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States that did not progress to the Round ​of 32. The 57-year-old Renard has also coached the national teams of Angola, ⁠Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012.

Renard ⁠was ​also coach of France’s women’s team at the Paris Olympics two years ago. He will aim for a third Cup of Nations title next year when ⁠the tournament is co-hosted in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The Ivorians begin their qualifying campaign ⁠next month with ⁠a crunch clash at home to fellow World Cup side, and neighbours, Ghana, before another Group C game with Somalia ‌four days ‌later. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Ken Ferris)

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