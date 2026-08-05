Serbia to open refinery to other firms to secure fuel supplies

Serbia will ​make part of ​its sole NIS oil ‌refinery ​available to other domestic oil firms to secure supplies in ‌August because of high demand and record-low water levels in the Danube river, Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic ‌said on Wednesday. Serbia's fuel imports fell to ‌25% of their monthly target in July as low Danube water levels in Hungary, Serbia and Romania forced barges ⁠and ​tankers to ⁠operate at 30% to 40% of their cargo capacity.

"Together with ⁠representatives of NIS and the Association of Oil Companies ​of Serbia, we have analysed all measures to respond ⁠to the increased demand in August," Handanovic said, adding ⁠that ​state oil reserves will be preserved for extreme emergency. The low levels of the Danube ⁠have affected other Serbian energy facilities such as the coal-fired ⁠Kostolac ⁠power plants, where a lack of water disrupted cooling systems, leading to lower output.