Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly in July, cargoes to US rose

​Venezuela's ​oil exports ‌fell slightly to ​1.16 million barrels per ‌day in July from 1.2 million bpd the previous ‌month as the country ‌drained fewer inventories, but exports to the United States jumped ⁠to ​some 786,000 ⁠bpd, the highest since early ⁠2019, shipping data showed on ​Monday.

Venezuela's oil exports to ⁠India fell to some 178,000 ⁠bpd from ​277,000 bpd, while cargoes to Europe ⁠fell to some 82,200 bpd from ⁠99,000 ⁠bpd in May.