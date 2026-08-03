Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly in July, cargoes to US rose

Venezuela's oil exports declined to 1.16 million barrels per day in July, but exports to the US surged to 786,000 bpd, the highest since 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 21:28 IST
Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly in July, cargoes to US rose
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​Venezuela's ​oil exports ‌fell slightly to ​1.16 million barrels per ‌day in July from 1.2 million bpd the previous ‌month as the country ‌drained fewer inventories, but exports to the United States jumped ⁠to ​some 786,000 ⁠bpd, the highest since early ⁠2019, shipping data showed on ​Monday.

Venezuela's oil exports to ⁠India fell to some 178,000 ⁠bpd from ​277,000 bpd, while cargoes to Europe ⁠fell to some 82,200 bpd from ⁠99,000 ⁠bpd in May.

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