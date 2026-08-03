Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly in July, cargoes to US rose
Venezuela's oil exports declined to 1.16 million barrels per day in July, but exports to the US surged to 786,000 bpd, the highest since 2019.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela's oil exports fell slightly to 1.16 million barrels per day in July from 1.2 million bpd the previous month as the country drained fewer inventories, but exports to the United States jumped to some 786,000 bpd, the highest since early 2019, shipping data showed on Monday.
Venezuela's oil exports to India fell to some 178,000 bpd from 277,000 bpd, while cargoes to Europe fell to some 82,200 bpd from 99,000 bpd in May.
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