Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Serbia, Sweden follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

The national soccer federations of Serbia, Sweden and Wales withdrew ​their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid on Monday and England's is expected to do the same. The ​backlash against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his ‌failed ​plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

MLB roundup: Alec Burleson's 3 HRs help Cardinals bash Yankees

Alec Burleson hit three two-run homers for the St. Louis Cardinals, who rallied for a 13-7 victory over the host New York Yankees after squandering a six-run lead on Monday night. Burleson capped a seven-run eighth inning by hitting a ‌2-2 slider from Angel Chivilli (1-1) into the second deck in right for a 418-foot drive. He went deep off Cam Schlittler in the first and off Tim Hill in the fourth.

Post-deadline odds: Dodgers, Yankees still World Series favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, who both bolstered their rosters ahead of the Monday trade deadline, remain the favorites to reach the World Series after a flurry of moves shuffled dozens of players in the majors. The Dodgers are heavily favored to win their third consecutive ‌World Series title after adding star left-hander Tarik Skubal to their deep roster. Los Angeles is listed at +150 by DraftKings, +155 by BetMGM and +160 by FanDuel to lift the Commissioner's Trophy again.

Yankees demote Anthony Volpe, reportedly calling up George Lombard Jr.

Hours after ‌bolstering their outfield at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees stayed within the organization to make a change to their infield. Shortstop Anthony Volpe was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the team's Monday loss, and New York reportedly will call up its top prospect, 21-year-old George Lombard Jr., according to multiple media outlets.

Tennis-Filipina Eala lives up to the hype with Washington triumph

Few young players on the WTA Tour have experienced the level of expectation and support Alexandra Eala has received since she earned a place on the elite women's circuit, and on Monday the Filipina showed what all the fuss is ⁠about by ​winning the Washington Open. Eala capped her breakthrough run by rallying to defeat ⁠top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0 in a rain-interrupted final that began on Sunday, becoming the first woman from her country to claim a tour-level singles crown.

Soccer-MLS appoints LAFC co-owner Berg as next commissioner

Major League Soccer named Los Angeles FC co-managing owner Larry Berg as its next commissioner ⁠on Monday, tapping the private equity executive to succeed longtime leader Don Garber on January 1, 2027. Garber, who has led MLS since 1999, will remain commissioner through the end of 2026 before becoming chairman, the league said.

ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz bests Rafael Jodar for DC Open title

No. 3 ​seed Taylor Fritz lifted his first trophy since June 2025 when he swept Spanish up-and-comer Rafael Jodar 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the Mubadala DC Open on Monday afternoon in Washington. The final was rescheduled ⁠to Monday due to inclement weather in the region on Sunday. Both players will now have a quick turnaround to travel to Montreal for the ATP Masters 1000 event that began there on Sunday.

Soccer-FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support ⁠from ​the Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks shut down Padres

Brandon Pfaadt won his sixth straight decision, Tim Tawa had three ⁠hits including a three-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 in Phoenix in a game matching National League wild-card contenders Monday. Pfaadt (6-1) gave up five hits and one unearned run in 6 2/3 ⁠innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. His streak of 18 ⁠consecutive scoreless innings ended when the Padres scored on Nolan Arenado's throwing error in the seventh.

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (shoulder) out for season

The Pittsburgh Pirates' National League wild-card aspirations took a hit on Monday with the news that right-hander Mitch Keller will miss the rest of the season due to a teres major muscle injury in his throwing shoulder. Addressing the media on ‌Monday, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said ‌he believes Keller sustained the injury during his road start Sunday against the Reds. Keller gave up seven runs, two homers and ​four walks in two-plus innings in a 10-2 loss.