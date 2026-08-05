Chinese Scientist Wins Prestigious COSPAR Space Science Medal

Chinese space scientist Professor Wang Jinsong has been awarded the prestigious William Nordberg Medal by the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR), becoming the first scientist from China to receive the honor since the award was established in 1988. The recognition was announced during the 46th COSPAR Scientific Assembly held in Florence, Italy, highlighting Wang's contributions to space science and satellite meteorology.

The William Nordberg Medal is presented every two years to scientists whose work has significantly advanced the practical use of space science. In keeping with COSPAR tradition, a minor planet will also be named after Professor Wang in recognition of his achievements.

Driving China's Space Weather Capabilities

Professor Wang serves as the Director General of the National Satellite Meteorological Center and the National Center for Space Weather, while also leading the Fengyun (FY) Meteorological Satellite Program as its Chief Designer. Under his leadership, China has built a national space weather operational system that has grown into one of the world's most advanced networks for monitoring and forecasting solar and space weather activity.

His research team developed key technologies covering high-precision solar imaging, aurora observation, particle detection, and airglow monitoring. These advances have strengthened the country's ability to understand the interaction between the Sun and Earth while improving the accuracy of space weather forecasting.

Innovation Shapes Modern Satellite Systems

One of Wang's major contributions is the creation of the "Three Elements and Five Levels" framework, which has become a guiding model for the planning, design, manufacturing, and operational use of China's Fengyun meteorological satellites. His team also introduced technologies that allow multiple satellites to work together in real time, making weather observations faster and more efficient.

The researchers also developed FengYu, described as the world's first artificial intelligence model capable of chained space weather forecasting. The system combines AI with advanced numerical prediction methods to improve forecasts of solar storms and other space weather events that can affect satellites, communications, navigation systems, and power infrastructure.

Global Reach of Fengyun Satellites

The Fengyun satellite program has expanded well beyond China, with its data now supporting meteorological services in 139 countries and territories. The technology is also integrated into MAZU-China Intelligent Meteorological Early Warning Solution, helping improve disaster preparedness and weather monitoring in different parts of the world.

China's space weather operational system recently achieved the only full-A rating in a joint assessment conducted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The country's monitoring technologies are also used in major national space missions, including BeiDou, Chang'E, Tianwen, and ASO-S.

Recognition on the Global Stage

COSPAR is one of the world's leading international organizations dedicated to space research and operates under the International Science Council. The William Nordberg Medal is regarded as one of its highest scientific honors, with only two recipients selected during each award cycle. Alongside Professor Wang, the other 2026 recipient is David Sibeck, Chief Scientist in Heliophysics at NASA, recognizing outstanding contributions from both the Chinese and international space science communities.