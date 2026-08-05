Argentina and China renew currency swap deal, extend term to five years
Argentina's central bank and China's People's Bank have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement, extending its maturity to five years with a total value of $19.26 billion.
- Country:
- China
Argentina's central bank and the People's Bank of China have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement, extending its maturity to five years from three, the Argentine monetary authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
The renewed swap agreement will total 130 billion yuan ($19.26 billion), the central bank added. ($1 = 6.7497 Chinese yuan renminbi)
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