Argentina and China renew currency swap deal, extend term to five years

Argentina's central bank and China's People's Bank have renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement, extending its maturity to five years with a total value of $19.26 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:30 IST
Argentina and China renew currency swap deal, extend term to five years
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​Argentina's ​central ‌bank and ​the People's Bank ‌of China have renewed their bilateral currency ‌swap agreement, extending its ‌maturity to five years from three, ⁠the Argentine ​monetary ⁠authority said in ⁠a statement on ​Wednesday.

The renewed swap agreement ⁠will total 130 ⁠billion ​yuan ($19.26 billion), the central ⁠bank added. ($1 = 6.7497 ⁠Chinese yuan ⁠renminbi)

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