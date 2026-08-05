Argentina and China renew currency swap deal, extend term to five years

​Argentina's ​central ‌bank and ​the People's Bank ‌of China have renewed their bilateral currency ‌swap agreement, extending its ‌maturity to five years from three, ⁠the Argentine ​monetary ⁠authority said in ⁠a statement on ​Wednesday.

The renewed swap agreement ⁠will total 130 ⁠billion ​yuan ($19.26 billion), the central ⁠bank added. ($1 = 6.7497 ⁠Chinese yuan ⁠renminbi)