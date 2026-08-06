Brazil to export over 400,000 metric tons of sorghum in August

Brazil's sorghum exports slated for August are ​forecast to hit over 400,000 metric tons, with China ​taking the bulk of shipments, marking ‌the ​start of large-scale Brazilian exports of the grain to the Asian country. After Brazil secured Chinese approval for sorghum exporters late last year, the country made its first ‌shipment of the grain to China since 2014 in January. The cargo totaled just 25 tons and was widely viewed as a trial shipment. However, China quickly approved Brazilian suppliers, already major providers of soy products and beef, as an alternative to the ‌U.S., whose sorghum shipments to China declined during the 2025 trade war period.

August shipping schedules currently show six ‌vessels loading sorghum in Brazil, totaling 407,700 tons, assuming no operational delays push cargoes into September, according to maritime agency Cargonave. "The market has been strong. I believe Brazil's exports this year will be between 500,000 and 800,000 tons," Gabriel Cordeiro, Brazil country manager for Chinese trading company Hang Tung, said ⁠in an ​interview.

With four out of six ⁠August shipments expected to load at COFCO's terminal in Santos, according to Cargonave, the Chinese company is fast becoming considered the dominant player ⁠in Brazil's sorghum export business. Brazil's sorghum exports are also expected to remain strong in September and October based on already completed sales, Cordeiro said.

Brazil's ​sorghum exports to China will likely bring significant change, allowing Brazilian farmers to lock in forward sales contracts ⁠with trading companies, improving planning and supporting acreage expansion, Cordeiro said. News of China's approval of Brazilian sorghum exports helped boost planting in the 2025/26 season, ⁠with ​acreage rising more than 30% to 2.15 million hectares, according to state crop agency Conab.

The expansion of Brazil's grain ethanol industry, which also uses sorghum as feedstock, was another factor supporting the crop. As a result, sorghum production, typically ⁠grown as a second crop in Brazil and more drought-tolerant than corn, is expected to increase about 25% in 2025/26 to ⁠7.6 million tons.

Cordeiro also ⁠noted that strong demand for sorghum briefly pushed prices above corn in some regions. "That's an important point in understanding just how strong liquidity and demand for sorghum have been ‌as a result ‌of this new China-driven market."