Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia's Yaroslavl region, governor says

​Emergency ​crews ‌have extinguished ​a fire caused ‌by drone debris at a refinery ‌in Russia's ‌Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow, regional ⁠governor ​Mikhail ⁠Evrayev said on Thursday.

"The fire ⁠in the ​fuel tanks, caused by ⁠falling drone ⁠debris, has ​been put out as ⁠quickly as possible," ⁠Evrayev ⁠said on Telegram.