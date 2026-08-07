Emergency crews extinguish refinery fire in Russia's Yaroslavl region, governor says
A fire at a refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region has been extinguished after being caused by drone debris falling into fuel tanks.
- Country:
- Russia
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire caused by drone debris at a refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow, regional governor Mikhail Evrayev said on Thursday.
"The fire in the fuel tanks, caused by falling drone debris, has been put out as quickly as possible," Evrayev said on Telegram.
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