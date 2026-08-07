ADVISORY-Release of Sembcorp renewable power story

‌Reuters inadvertently ​issued ‌a story headlined "Singapore's Sembcorp receives approval for ‌300 MW renewable ‌power import project with ⁠Malaysia" ​at ⁠10:45 a.m. (0245 ⁠GMT), followed by ​an update at ⁠10:59 a.m., ⁠ahead ​of the official ⁠embargo time of ⁠5 ⁠p.m. (0900 GMT). There will ‌be ‌no further ​stories.