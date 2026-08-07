ADVISORY-Release of Sembcorp renewable power story
Reuters prematurely released a story about Sembcorp's 300 MW renewable power import project with Malaysia, ahead of the official embargo time.
- Country:
- Singapore
Reuters inadvertently issued a story headlined "Singapore's Sembcorp receives approval for 300 MW renewable power import project with Malaysia" at 10:45 a.m. (0245 GMT), followed by an update at 10:59 a.m., ahead of the official embargo time of 5 p.m. (0900 GMT). There will be no further stories.