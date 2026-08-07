India says talks with China stressed need for border peace to boost ties

India and China reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along their disputed border for the overall development of their relations.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 11:12 IST
India says talks with China stressed need for border peace to boost ties
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​India said ‌on Friday ​that a new round of ‌border talks with China underlined that maintaining peace and tranquility ‌along their disputed frontier ‌is essential for overall development of relations between the Asian ⁠giants.

The ​36th ⁠meeting of a joint panel ⁠put in place to ​handle border issues between the two ⁠countries met in New ⁠Delhi ​on Thursday and discussed "boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism building ⁠and trans-border cooperation", the Indian foreign ⁠ministry ⁠said in a statement.

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