India says talks with China stressed need for border peace to boost ties

​India said ‌on Friday ​that a new round of ‌border talks with China underlined that maintaining peace and tranquility ‌along their disputed frontier ‌is essential for overall development of relations between the Asian ⁠giants.

The ​36th ⁠meeting of a joint panel ⁠put in place to ​handle border issues between the two ⁠countries met in New ⁠Delhi ​on Thursday and discussed "boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism building ⁠and trans-border cooperation", the Indian foreign ⁠ministry ⁠said in a statement.