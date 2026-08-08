Drone Attacks Spark Fires and Tension in Russia

A fire erupted at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, injuring five individuals, following a Ukrainian drone strike. Drones also targeted another industrial facility in the Samara region. Russia's Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 397 Ukrainian drones overnight. These battlefield reports remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 12:14 IST
Drone Attacks Spark Fires and Tension in Russia
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A fire erupted at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, wounding five people in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities' statements on Saturday.

In a separate incident, drones targeted an industrial facility in Russia's Samara region, details of which were not disclosed by the regional governor.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses successfully destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones throughout various regions overnight. However, it is important to note that these battlefield reports could not be independently verified by Reuters at this time.

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