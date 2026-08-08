Drone Attacks Spark Fires and Tension in Russia

A fire erupted at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, wounding five people in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities' statements on Saturday.

In a separate incident, drones targeted an industrial facility in Russia's Samara region, details of which were not disclosed by the regional governor.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses successfully destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones throughout various regions overnight. However, it is important to note that these battlefield reports could not be independently verified by Reuters at this time.