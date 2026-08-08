Typhoon Dolphin Slams Japan and Approaches China: Preparedness at Stake

Typhoon Dolphin has battered Okinawa in Japan, injuring six and cutting power to over 50,000 structures as authorities brace for its impact in eastern China. With ferries halted and ports secured, both nations prepare for severe weather conditions.

In Japan, the typhoon's powerful winds caused injuries primarily among the elderly, disrupting power supply to nearly 39,000 buildings in Kagoshima and over 12,000 in Okinawa. Cancelled flights have compounded the transportation disruption.

As Dolphin heads toward China, the nation expects it to make landfall between Zhoushan and Fuding, prompting an orange-category alert and heightened emergency responses. China's coastal regions brace for torrential damage, preparing flood control and evacuation protocols as safety measures.