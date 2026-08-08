Missile Attack on ADNOC Vessel in Strait of Hormuz: No Injuries Reported

A vessel belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was targeted by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly controlled. The state news agency, WAM, did not provide further details on the vessel, its cargo, or those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:00 IST
Missile Attack on ADNOC Vessel in Strait of Hormuz: No Injuries Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a potentially destabilizing event, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while navigating the critical maritime corridor of the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday.

The vessel, whose specifics including cargo and potential damage remain undisclosed, was not compromised in terms of human safety as no injuries were reported.

Efforts to control the situation were swiftly executed, though the identity of those responsible for the attack still remains unconfirmed, according to a statement from the state news agency WAM.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026