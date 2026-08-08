Missile Attack on ADNOC Vessel in Strait of Hormuz: No Injuries Reported

In a potentially destabilizing event, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed that one of its vessels was targeted by a missile while navigating the critical maritime corridor of the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday.

The vessel, whose specifics including cargo and potential damage remain undisclosed, was not compromised in terms of human safety as no injuries were reported.

Efforts to control the situation were swiftly executed, though the identity of those responsible for the attack still remains unconfirmed, according to a statement from the state news agency WAM.