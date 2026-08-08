Drone Explosion in Bulgarian Airspace Sparks Border Security Concerns

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone entered Bulgaria's airspace, detonating near the border with Romania on Saturday. Fortunately, the explosion resulted in no casualties or material damage.

The incident occurred early in the morning at 8:10 local time, as reported by the Bulgarian News Agency. The authorities quickly responded by securing the area around the explosion site, a sunflower field.

The breach highlights potential security vulnerabilities and raises concerns about regional airspace monitoring. An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the drone and ensure future border safety.