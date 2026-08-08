Hungary's Presidential Shift: Baka's Ascendancy and Magyar's Mandate

Hungary's political landscape is poised for change as the ruling Tisza party has nominated Andras Baka, a former Supreme Court head, as the nation's next president. This announcement was made by the party's parliamentary group on Facebook.

Baka's election is expected on Tuesday, marking a symbolic victory in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's mission to dismantle the power structures set by former premier Viktor Orban. The Tisza party emphasizes Baka's commitment to the separation of powers and the rule of law, positioning him as a key figure in Hungary's democratic restoration.

Magyar's sweeping electoral victory in April has empowered his administration to push for significant constitutional reforms. A critical target was the removal of former President Tamas Sulyok, labeled as Orban's 'puppet.' Despite opposition from the Fidesz party, which criticizes Tisza's policies as authoritarian, the transition continues as Hungary prepares for a new constitutional era.