Arsenal Signs Bruno Guimaraes in Landmark Transfer Deal

Arsenal has secured Newcastle United's captain, Bruno Guimaraes, for a reported £75 million. The Brazilian midfielder signed a four-year contract, with an option for another year. Guimaraes is expected to add depth and versatility to Arsenal's squad as they aim to retain their Premier League title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:55 IST
Arsenal Signs Bruno Guimaraes in Landmark Transfer Deal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal has completed the high-profile signing of Newcastle United's captain, Bruno Guimaraes, on a four-year deal with an additional one-year option. The Premier League champions confirmed the transfer on Saturday, reportedly worth around £75 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes, a standout performer in the league, is set to enhance the depth and flexibility of Mikel Arteta's squad. His prowess in both defensive and attacking roles is expected to bolster Arsenal's midfield as they look to defend their domestic title and solidify their European ambitions.

The signing marks a significant strategic move for Arsenal, aiming to strengthen their squad with top-level talent. Guimaraes joins a robust midfield lineup alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Martin Odegaard, aiming to bring more success to the North London club.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026