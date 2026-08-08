Arsenal Signs Bruno Guimaraes in Landmark Transfer Deal

Arsenal has completed the high-profile signing of Newcastle United's captain, Bruno Guimaraes, on a four-year deal with an additional one-year option. The Premier League champions confirmed the transfer on Saturday, reportedly worth around £75 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes, a standout performer in the league, is set to enhance the depth and flexibility of Mikel Arteta's squad. His prowess in both defensive and attacking roles is expected to bolster Arsenal's midfield as they look to defend their domestic title and solidify their European ambitions.

The signing marks a significant strategic move for Arsenal, aiming to strengthen their squad with top-level talent. Guimaraes joins a robust midfield lineup alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Martin Odegaard, aiming to bring more success to the North London club.