Strait of Hormuz Under Siege: UAE Condemns Iranian Acts of Piracy

The United Arab Emirates has accused Iran of piracy following an attack on a carrier linked to the UAE's state oil company, ADNOC, in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran's Revolutionary Guards are said to be responsible. The conflict has disrupted vital shipping lanes and raised global oil shipping rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 17:11 IST
Strait of Hormuz Under Siege: UAE Condemns Iranian Acts of Piracy
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The United Arab Emirates has condemned Iran for what it claims was a missile attack on a carrier connected to the state oil company, ADNOC, as it traversed the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE described Iran's actions as 'acts of piracy.'

The state news agency, WAM, reported that a vessel was targeted by a missile on Saturday, although the situation is now under control. The UAE Foreign Ministry has labeled the event a 'hostile Iranian attack,' though specific details about the tanker, its cargo, or potential damage remain undisclosed. There have been no injuries reported.

The UAE's response points to a rising tension since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, significantly impacting shipping through this critical strait. ADNOC revealed that 15 of its vessels have been attacked since the conflict commenced, exacerbating concerns over maritime security and economic stability in the region.

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