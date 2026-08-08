Iraq-Iran Oil Export Talks: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration

Iraq has initiated discussions with Iran to establish an oil export arrangement, as announced by Iraq's Oil Minister Basim Mohammed on Saturday. Despite the talks, the mechanism for these exports has yet to be activated.

Details on the proposed export route, expected volumes, and timing for the start of this arrangement remain undisclosed, leaving key questions unanswered.

Currently, Iraq produces about 2.7 million barrels per day, with half of that amount being exported. For this month, export capacity is limited to between 1.5 million and 1.75 million barrels per day, according to the minister's statement at the press conference.