Iraq-Iran Oil Export Talks: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration

Iraq is in discussions with Iran regarding a new arrangement for oil exports. However, specifics such as the export route, volumes, and timeline remain undisclosed. Iraq's Oil Minister Basim Mohammed announced that the current production is around 2.7 million barrels per day, with a capped export capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:19 IST
Iraq-Iran Oil Export Talks: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq has initiated discussions with Iran to establish an oil export arrangement, as announced by Iraq's Oil Minister Basim Mohammed on Saturday. Despite the talks, the mechanism for these exports has yet to be activated.

Details on the proposed export route, expected volumes, and timing for the start of this arrangement remain undisclosed, leaving key questions unanswered.

Currently, Iraq produces about 2.7 million barrels per day, with half of that amount being exported. For this month, export capacity is limited to between 1.5 million and 1.75 million barrels per day, according to the minister's statement at the press conference.

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