Rocket Lab's Profit Warning Amid Satellite Sales Surge

Rocket Lab is preparing for a challenging third quarter as it warns investors of lower-than-anticipated profit margins, driven by a rise in sales of lower-margin satellite platforms. The California-based company attributes this to a shift in its product sales mix.

In other global space news, a Long March 7A rocket from China encountered an in-flight anomaly, causing the mission with the ChinaSat-4B satellite to fail. The issue is under investigation following the launch from Hainan.

Meanwhile, Italian scientists are finalizing a pivotal solar instrument ahead of a significant European solar eclipse test, aiming to revolutionize the study of the solar corona with quicker wavelength analysis.