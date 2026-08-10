Danube Drought Threatens Romania's Energy Stability

Romania faces declining Danube river levels, threatening the operation of its nuclear power plant. Measures to redirect cooling water are implemented, yet forecasts predict continued low water levels. The situation highlights Europe's climate challenges and Romania's energy vulnerabilities amid ongoing summer heat and drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:57 IST
Danube Drought Threatens Romania's Energy Stability
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  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania is grappling with falling water levels on the Danube river, posing a threat to the operation of its nuclear power plant. On Monday, the country's water management agency announced that water levels around the Cernavoda plant would continue to decline despite efforts to re-direct water flows.

The record-low water levels have already led to the shutdown of one reactor, impacting 20% of Romania's power supply. Authorities have dredged the river bed and constructed a dike to channel water towards the remaining operational reactor, adding 4cm to water levels, which allows for nine more days of operation.

Despite these efforts, forecasts indicate that there will be no substantial rain upstream to alleviate the situation, prompting Romania's government to allocate additional funds for further dredging. The country has declared a state of energy emergency and is calling for reduced energy consumption.

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