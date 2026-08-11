Johannesburg's Water Crisis: Dry Taps and DIY Solutions

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis, losing over 655 million liters daily due to burst pipes. With municipal failures and aging infrastructure exacerbating the situation, wealthier residents drill boreholes for water independence. As elections loom, public dissatisfaction grows, shaking support for the ruling African National Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 12:30 IST
Johannesburg's Water Crisis: Dry Taps and DIY Solutions
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

Johannesburg grapples with a severe water crisis, with more than a third of its supply, approximately 655 million liters daily, lost to burst pipes. Residents like Thandani Masangu experience hours-long searches for water, as municipal failures intensify frustration.

Wealthier residents bypass the city’s outdated infrastructure by drilling boreholes, undermining municipal funding needed for repairs. Election season heightens focus on these issues, impacting the ruling African National Congress, which faces declining support due to perceived ineptitude.

The city's aging water system, compounded by climate change and budget crises, struggles to meet demands. Calls for accountability and improved management echo throughout the community, as citizens demand solutions beyond political promises.

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