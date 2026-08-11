Johannesburg's Water Crisis: Dry Taps and DIY Solutions

Johannesburg grapples with a severe water crisis, with more than a third of its supply, approximately 655 million liters daily, lost to burst pipes. Residents like Thandani Masangu experience hours-long searches for water, as municipal failures intensify frustration.

Wealthier residents bypass the city’s outdated infrastructure by drilling boreholes, undermining municipal funding needed for repairs. Election season heightens focus on these issues, impacting the ruling African National Congress, which faces declining support due to perceived ineptitude.

The city's aging water system, compounded by climate change and budget crises, struggles to meet demands. Calls for accountability and improved management echo throughout the community, as citizens demand solutions beyond political promises.