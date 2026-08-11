Currency Markets Brace for Inflation Data Amid Global Tensions

The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors eagerly anticipating July's inflation report, which could influence Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Recent data showing unexpected payroll cuts led traders to scale back bets on a September rate hike.

Amid rising oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, inflationary concerns are rekindled, despite energy prices being lower than their recent highs. U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for Iran to pay compensation may further complicate Middle East peace talks, impacting economic stability.

Traders now see a 48% chance of a Fed rate increase in September, down from 58% last week. Meanwhile, currency interventions have seen fluctuations in global markets, with the yen showing slight recovery and the Australian dollar appreciating against the greenback.