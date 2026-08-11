Currency Markets Brace for Inflation Data Amid Global Tensions

The U.S. dollar remained stable as traders awaited July's consumer inflation report, significant for Federal Reserve policy predictions. Declining rate hike expectations followed a jobs report showing payroll cuts. Rising oil prices due to Middle East tensions could fuel inflation concerns, although future Fed actions remain uncertain as global economic dynamics evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:03 IST
Currency Markets Brace for Inflation Data Amid Global Tensions
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors eagerly anticipating July's inflation report, which could influence Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Recent data showing unexpected payroll cuts led traders to scale back bets on a September rate hike.

Amid rising oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, inflationary concerns are rekindled, despite energy prices being lower than their recent highs. U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for Iran to pay compensation may further complicate Middle East peace talks, impacting economic stability.

Traders now see a 48% chance of a Fed rate increase in September, down from 58% last week. Meanwhile, currency interventions have seen fluctuations in global markets, with the yen showing slight recovery and the Australian dollar appreciating against the greenback.

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