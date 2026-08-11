Tragedy in South Africa: Fatal Collapse at Illegal Mine Dump

At least 14 illegal miners died and eight were injured in a mine collapse in South Africa's North West province. The miners were digging for platinum at a disused site. Police are conducting search and rescue operations while illegal mining remains a significant issue in the country, costing millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:06 IST
Tragedy in South Africa: Fatal Collapse at Illegal Mine Dump
miners
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At least 14 suspected illegal miners lost their lives, and eight were injured following a mine dump collapse in South Africa's North West province. The tragic event occurred on Monday night, officials confirmed.

According to provincial police commissioner Arthur Peter Adams, search and rescue teams are actively looking for more possible victims who might still be trapped at the site near Rustenburg. The miners were reportedly excavating for platinum group metals at an abandoned dump owned by a private company.

The injured miners hail from Lesotho, while authorities are yet to determine the nationalities of the deceased. Illegal mining remains a persistent issue in South Africa, with activities ranging from small-scale operations to large organized crime syndicates, costing the government and mining industry significant financial losses each year.

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