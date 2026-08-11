Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Fiscal and Political Challenges

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', balancing robust growth against fiscal challenges, amid concerns of rising youth unemployment. The agency highlighted India's macroeconomic stability and improving policy credibility, despite short-term headwinds from energy shocks stemming from Middle East conflicts.

Fitch, which has maintained India's 'BBB-' rating since 2006, noted a projected 6.4% economic growth in real terms for 2027, a figure below the average growth over previous years yet above its peer median. India's economy achieved 7.8% year-on-year growth in early 2023, facing modest inflation at 4.38%.

Political and fiscal risks remain as large energy supply disruptions and capital flows affect local assets and the rupee. Fitch emphasized India's solid external finances, forecasting foreign exchange reserves to reach $733 billion by 2027. However, rising youth employment concerns might drive fiscal pressures over time.