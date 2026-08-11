Stock Markets Rise as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Progress

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite experienced an upswing at the opening of the trading day. The market rally comes on the back of a report suggesting potential diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran, following six months of regional tension.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight decline, dropping 14.4 points or 0.03% to open at 53,961.6. This downturn did not deter the overall positive sentiment as the S&P 500 gained 14.4 points or 0.19%, reaching 7,767.51.

The Nasdaq Composite also performed well, rising by 66.8 points or 0.25%, and settling at 26,672.175 at the opening bell. Investors seemed encouraged by the possibility of a peaceful resolution, fueling a bright start to the trading day.