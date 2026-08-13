New 3D Model Could Improve Forecasts of Powerful Solar Eruptions

Rather than relying only on simulated behaviour, the researchers compared their results with observations of the Sun using data from NASA’s Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:29 IST
New 3D Model Could Improve Forecasts of Powerful Solar Eruptions
Published in The Astrophysical Journal, the research involved scientists working across institutions in India, the United States, Hungary and Finland. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
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Scientists have developed a three-dimensional computer simulation that offers a closer look at how powerful eruptions from the Sun gather energy and accelerate into space, research that could eventually help improve forecasts of potentially disruptive space weather near Earth.

The multi-institutional research team used a sophisticated magnetohydrodynamic model to study Coronal Mass Ejections, or CMEs, which can send enormous clouds of magnetised plasma travelling through the solar system at millions of kilometres per hour. Earth-directed eruptions can interfere with satellites, communications and power infrastructure, making earlier and more accurate forecasting increasingly valuable.

Simulation Recreates the Build-Up to a Solar Eruption

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and collaborating institutions focused on magnetic flux ropes, twisted structures of magnetic fields embedded within solar plasma that play a major role in CME eruptions. Their simulation begins with a realistic model of the Sun's outer atmosphere and gradually introduces a twisted magnetic flux rope from below, recreating the way fresh magnetic flux can emerge from beneath the solar surface.

As the rope rises, it stretches and compresses the magnetic field above it. The researchers found that magnetic reconnection begins gradually as a thin sheet of strong electrical current develops, before intensifying and contributing to the violent expulsion of the flux rope. The computational work was carried out using the NOVA high-performance computing facility hosted at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

Observations Back Up Results From Computer Model

Rather than relying only on simulated behaviour, the researchers compared their results with observations of the Sun using data from NASA's Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager and Atmospheric Imaging Assembly. The study simulated two successive flux-rope eruptions, while observational analysis carried out with a researcher from the University of Helsinki provided a real-world comparison for the processes reproduced by the model.

A key finding was a clear relationship between the rate of magnetic reconnection and CME acceleration. As reconnection became faster, the eruption also accelerated, linking the changing magnetic environment directly with the strength and development of the CME.

Findings Could Support Better Space Weather Understanding

The relationship suggests that reconnection flux could provide scientists with valuable information about not only whether an eruption will occur, but also how rapidly and energetically it could develop. Understanding that process matters because powerful Earth-directed CMEs can disturb the planet's magnetic environment, creating risks for technology that modern societies increasingly depend upon.

Published in The Astrophysical Journal, the research involved scientists working across institutions in India, the United States, Hungary and Finland. While the model does not by itself provide an operational CME forecasting system, it adds another piece to understanding the physical chain of events behind major solar eruptions and could support future improvements in space-weather prediction.

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