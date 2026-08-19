Revolutionizing Blood Storage and Airline Crew Health Risks Uncovered

Refrigeration extends the shelf life of platelets, potentially more than tripling their availability for life-saving use. The study, across 27 hospitals in the U.S. and Australia, indicates these chilled blood components could significantly reduce waste and improve access, particularly in rural areas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the findings to bolster platelet supplies, a crucial element for patients needing emergency care. Dr. Philip Spinella highlights that such advancements would be transformative for smaller hospitals battling with inventory constraints.

Additionally, researchers have highlighted alarming cancer risks for U.S. airline crew members due to occupational radiation exposure. Though recognized as exposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, no dose limits are mandated, suggesting a need for revised regulatory standards to enhance crew health safeguards.