Romania's Defensive Move: F-16s Scramble to Protect Neptun Deep

In a swift defensive maneuver, Romania dispatched F-16 fighter jets to intercept and destroy a marine drone spotted dangerously close to the Neptun Deep Black Sea gas project. This incident, confirmed by Defence Minister Radu Miruta on Thursday, highlights rising threats to crucial energy infrastructure in the region.

With Neptun Deep poised to establish Romania as the EU's leading gas producer by 2027, incidents like these underscore vulnerabilities amid ongoing tensions in Russia's war in Ukraine. Romania, sharing a 614-km border with Ukraine, has witnessed breaches of its airspace by Russian drones over the last four years, with floating mines further complicating security.

The recent drone encounter follows the destruction of two other drones earlier this month near the same site. Romanian President Nicusor Dan pointed to Russia as a responsible party, condemning these threats. NATO allies, including Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, have ramped up efforts to neutralize drifting mines and protect the Black Sea's critical infrastructure.