Global Push to Restore Landscapes Falls Short
Despite United Nations-backed efforts, countries have only restored land about twice the size of France, failing to meet their restoration targets, according to a recent study by the world's largest conservation network. This challenges nations as land degradation persists globally.
Efforts to combat land degradation on a global scale have seen countries restore an area approximately twice the size of France.
This achievement, however, falls significantly short of the ambitious restoration targets set by the countries themselves, according to a revealing study released by the world’s largest conservation network.
The findings highlight an ongoing struggle with land degradation, underscoring the need for increased commitment and action to meet environmental goals on a global scale.