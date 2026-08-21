Global Push to Restore Landscapes Falls Short

Despite United Nations-backed efforts, countries have only restored land about twice the size of France, failing to meet their restoration targets, according to a recent study by the world's largest conservation network. This challenges nations as land degradation persists globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 06:30 IST
Global Push to Restore Landscapes Falls Short
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Efforts to combat land degradation on a global scale have seen countries restore an area approximately twice the size of France.

This achievement, however, falls significantly short of the ambitious restoration targets set by the countries themselves, according to a revealing study released by the world’s largest conservation network.

The findings highlight an ongoing struggle with land degradation, underscoring the need for increased commitment and action to meet environmental goals on a global scale.

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