From Boom to Bust: South Korea's Market Turmoil

South Korea's stock market has faced a significant challenge with the KOSPI index experiencing a 30% drop since its June peak, sparking investor distress and political backlash against President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

This downturn highlights issues in the economic framework, shedding light on retail investors engaging in risky leveraged products, often the result of inadequate understanding and a quest for quick profits amidst the country's wealth gap.

While efforts to stabilize the market are underway, the lingering effects on investor confidence and the ambition to elevate KOSPI to a developed market status remain in question. The volatility has led to increased demand for mental health services and has sparked a nationwide debate over investment practices.