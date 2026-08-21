Lawson's Unexpected Pit Stop: A Return to Red Bull Racing

Liam Lawson, a rising star in motorsports from New Zealand, has made an unexpected return to the Red Bull Racing team for this week's Dutch Grand Prix. Originally let go after just two races last year, Lawson steps in to replace Isack Hadjar, who is sidelined due to a wrist injury.

At a press conference in Zandvoort, the 24-year-old driver expressed gratitude rather than vindication over his recall, emphasizing his focus on performance. "For me, we've had a really good year so far, and obviously I'm grateful to have been chosen for something like this," Lawson stated.

Despite highlighting the coming challenges, Lawson remains optimistic. "As long as I've done all the preparation I can, I'm going to try and enjoy it as well," he said, highlighting the unique opportunity this return presents. The upcoming Dutch Grand Prix will mark an important moment, likely the last as it will be removed from the calendar next season.