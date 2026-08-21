Tragic End to the Hiking Quest: The Search for Lily Hooper

The body of 18-year-old Lily Hooper was discovered in dense bushland at Nattai National Park, southwest of Sydney, after she went missing over a week ago, Australian police reported on Friday. The recovery followed an intensive search effort hindered by difficult terrain.

Hooper, who had set out to hike on August 12, was recognized by several media outlets, although formal identification is pending a post-mortem examination. Her vehicle was located at the start of a demanding 16-km trail intended for experienced hikers, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Error in communication led to a previous incorrect report that Hooper was alive, prompting apologies from New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon. Officials are investigating possible causes of misinformation that added distress to Hooper's family.