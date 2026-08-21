Aisha Wahab: Making History in U.S. Congress

Democrat Aisha Wahab is poised for a historic win in a special election for the U.S. House. Once certified, she will become the first Afghan American in Congress, filling a seat vacated by Eric Swalwell. Wahab defeated Melissa Hernandez after a highly contested race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 07:14 IST
Aisha Wahab: Making History in U.S. Congress

In a groundbreaking outcome, Aisha Wahab, an Afghan American Democrat, is projected to win the U.S. House seat once held by Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied.

Wahab, a member of the California state Senate, defeated Democrat Melissa Hernandez, a Bay Area transit official, in a heated special election.

Wahab will make history as the first Afghan American in Congress, with Democrats holding 213 seats to Republicans' 218. The seat represents a Democratic stronghold near San Francisco.

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