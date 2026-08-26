Powering Guyana’s Future: Grid Expansion Accelerates as Demand Soars

Guyana's fast-growing energy sector is putting its electricity network under a new kind of pressure, with rising demand, major gas-to-power capacity and renewable energy projects making grid upgrades increasingly important. The country is investing in transmission lines, substations, distribution networks and smart technology so that new electricity generation can reach homes and businesses more reliably, while supporting the government's push toward universal energy access by 2030.

Electricity generation climbed from about 903 GWh in 2020 to 1,485 GWh in 2025, while peak demand has moved beyond 200 MW. Around 26% of electricity is reportedly lost through grid inefficiencies, leaving a substantial share of generated power unavailable to consumers and strengthening the case for better transmission, distribution and real-time management of the electricity system.

Cutting Demand While Strengthening the Network

Guyana is pairing physical grid investment with efforts to control how quickly electricity consumption grows. A demand-side management strategy unveiled in July 2026 targets a 20% reduction in electricity demand by 2030, with expected energy savings of 516 GWh against projected electricity generation of 2,508 GWh that year.

Reducing unnecessary consumption could ease pressure on infrastructure while giving the country more flexibility as industries, businesses and households require greater amounts of electricity. Modern monitoring equipment and smarter electricity management will also become more valuable as the power system grows larger and more complex.

Guyana Power & Light, working with InterEnergy Group, is advancing a modernisation program that includes more than 350 km of transmission lines, 240 km of distribution networks, 16 new or expanded substations and 20,000 smart meters. Together, these projects are expected to improve the movement of electricity across the network and provide greater visibility into consumption and system performance.

Gas-to-Power Brings a Major Test for the Grid

The biggest change is the 300 MW Wales Gas-to-Energy project, expected to become operational by the end of 2026 and potentially double Guyana's electricity generation capacity. Bringing such a large amount of additional power into the system requires more than new generation facilities, since transmission capacity, substations and distribution infrastructure must be ready to handle the electricity and deliver it efficiently.

Renewable energy is adding another layer to the transformation. A grid increasingly supplied by different generation sources needs stronger management systems that can respond to changing supply and demand conditions, making digital technologies, smart meters and modern control systems an important part of Guyana's energy plans.

In February 2026, the government announced a $66 billion Electricity Expansion Program focused on upgrading the national grid, strengthening regional connectivity and opening possibilities for greater electricity trading. The investment reflects a wider effort to make energy infrastructure capable of supporting economic growth rather than allowing network limitations to hold back new generation.

Grid Investment Opens New Business Opportunities

Guyana's changing electricity landscape is creating opportunities for companies involved in transmission and distribution infrastructure, engineering, digital grid technologies, smart metering, renewable integration and energy services. Demand-side management is also expanding the market for technologies that help consumers and utilities use electricity more efficiently.

These developments will be discussed at the Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2027 In-Country Launch in Georgetown on September 1, 2026. Guyanese utilities, grid companies, government representatives, investors, operators, service providers and international partners are expected to examine modernization projects, investment opportunities and the country's broader energy strategy.

The Georgetown event marks the first official milestone toward CEW 2027 at a time when Guyana is moving from simply expanding electricity generation to building the infrastructure needed to make that power useful across the economy. With gas-to-power, renewables, smarter electricity management and major grid investment advancing together, the strength and efficiency of the network will play a defining role in how widely the benefits of Guyana's energy growth are shared.