Remarkable Survival: Chinese National Rescued After 10 Days in Nepal Tunnel

A Chinese national was rescued alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, ten days after it was engulfed by catastrophic flooding. The incident has underscored the challenges of weather-related disasters in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:53 IST
Remarkable Survival: Chinese National Rescued After 10 Days in Nepal Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese national has been saved from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal where he was trapped for ten days following devastating floods, the Nepali Army announced on Saturday.

The dramatic rescue followed severe weather events that swept through the area, highlighting the perilous conditions the region faces due to climate-related disasters.

Authorities are now focusing on preventing future incidents, as this remarkable survivor's story sheds light on the growing threats posed by extreme weather patterns in Nepal.

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