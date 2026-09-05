Remarkable Survival: Chinese National Rescued After 10 Days in Nepal Tunnel
A Chinese national was rescued alive from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal, ten days after it was engulfed by catastrophic flooding. The incident has underscored the challenges of weather-related disasters in the region.
A Chinese national has been saved from a hydropower tunnel in Nepal where he was trapped for ten days following devastating floods, the Nepali Army announced on Saturday.
The dramatic rescue followed severe weather events that swept through the area, highlighting the perilous conditions the region faces due to climate-related disasters.
Authorities are now focusing on preventing future incidents, as this remarkable survivor's story sheds light on the growing threats posed by extreme weather patterns in Nepal.