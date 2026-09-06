European Security Advisers Unite in Kyiv

Security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have arrived in Kyiv. Their visit comes ahead of crucial discussions between Ukrainian representatives and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. A source familiar with the developments confirmed the visit, although no specific details on the advisers' meetings have been provided.

The presence of these European advisers underscores the significance of the upcoming talks. It highlights the collaborative effort among Western allies to address ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

While the specific agenda of the European advisers’ meetings remains undisclosed, their visit signals a united front. The discussions likely aim to bolster international support for Ukraine amid recent challenges.