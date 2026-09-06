European Security Advisers Unite in Kyiv

Security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are visiting Kyiv for discussions. This precedes the scheduled talks between Ukrainian representatives and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The detailed agenda of the advisers' meetings remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:25 IST
European Security Advisers Unite in Kyiv

Security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have arrived in Kyiv. Their visit comes ahead of crucial discussions between Ukrainian representatives and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. A source familiar with the developments confirmed the visit, although no specific details on the advisers' meetings have been provided.

The presence of these European advisers underscores the significance of the upcoming talks. It highlights the collaborative effort among Western allies to address ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

While the specific agenda of the European advisers’ meetings remains undisclosed, their visit signals a united front. The discussions likely aim to bolster international support for Ukraine amid recent challenges.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026