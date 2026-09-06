Renewed Push for Peace: U.S. Envoys Meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv

U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to revive peace talks with Russia. Following discussions in Moscow with President Putin, the envoys aim to end the ongoing conflict. Ukraine seeks security assurances to secure a lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:34 IST
Renewed Push for Peace: U.S. Envoys Meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv

The U.S. peace envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv this weekend in a renewed effort to broker peace with Russia. Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Kyiv following discussions in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While no breakthrough was achieved, the talks have paved the way for potential future negotiations.

Both envoys have played crucial roles in past U.S.-mediated peace talks, though success has so far eluded them. The Trump administration believes that a new proposal could finally conclude the four-and-a-half-year war. Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of reaching a peace agreement before the U.S. presidential focus shifts during election seasons next summer.

The meeting in Kyiv, which also involved European national security advisers, provided a glimmer of hope for exhausted residents. However, key issues such as the stalemate in the Donbas region persist, with Ukraine demanding concrete security guarantees from allies to prevent further Russian aggression.

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