Lavrov's Assertive Defense against Drone Accusations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed Western claims of Moscow's involvement in a drone incident at Germany's Leipzig airport, calling them the start of a real war. Lavrov's remarks, reported by TASS, highlight escalating tensions and growing diplomatic concerns between Russia and Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 16:23 IST
Lavrov's Assertive Defense against Drone Accusations
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday rebuffed Western allegations linking Moscow to a recent drone incident at Germany's Leipzig airport, declaring these claims as "the start of a real war."

Lavrov's emphatic statement, conveyed through the state news agency TASS, underscores the intensifying diplomatic confrontations between Russia and Western countries.

As accusations fly, Lavrov's vehement defense indicates Moscow's determination to counter what it perceives as unjustified provocations amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

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