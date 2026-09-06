Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday rebuffed Western allegations linking Moscow to a recent drone incident at Germany's Leipzig airport, declaring these claims as "the start of a real war."

Lavrov's emphatic statement, conveyed through the state news agency TASS, underscores the intensifying diplomatic confrontations between Russia and Western countries.

As accusations fly, Lavrov's vehement defense indicates Moscow's determination to counter what it perceives as unjustified provocations amid escalating geopolitical tensions.