Miraculous Rescue: Survivor Found Alive 10 Days After Nepal Tragedy

A Chinese national named Luhaitao was rescued from a tunnel in Nepal 10 days after a deadly avalanche, which killed over 1,300 people. The Nepali army found him at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project. Luhaitao appeared exhausted but was evacuated to an army hospital for immediate medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 15:17 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Survivor Found Alive 10 Days After Nepal Tragedy

A Chinese national defied the odds after being found alive in a collapsed Nepalese tunnel, 10 days after an avalanche devastated the region. Luhaitao was discovered by the Nepali army in the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project tunnel and immediately attended to by medical personnel.

The catastrophic event on August 26 claimed over 1,300 lives and left more than 5,600 people missing. Rescue workers managed a significant breakthrough, having rescued two others from a separate tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station just a day earlier.

Glacier collapse is believed to have caused this devastation, trapping at least 900 individuals in various hydropower project tunnels. Visuals released by the Nepali army portrayed Luhaitao covered in dried mud, receiving urgent medical attention before being airlifted to a military hospital.

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