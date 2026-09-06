Desperate Search at Devastated Gyirong Border

In the aftermath of a devastating mudslide, around 20 Chinese rescue workers clad in bright orange overalls have been tirelessly working at the Gyirong border crossing, a strategic point linking China's Tibet with Nepal. The disaster, likened to a tsunami, eradicated the main border crossing hub.

The natural calamity, triggered by a glacier collapse on the Nepalese side on August 26, wreaked havoc, leaving the customs building in ruins. Media outlets, including Reuters, documented the destruction during a visit organized by China's foreign ministry. The only remaining pre-disaster structure is a part of a water tower installation.

Rescue efforts continue with workers utilizing ground-penetrating radar, shovels, and excavators. A Chinese flag now marks where the towering border gate once stood. Despite the perilous conditions, the tireless teams are committed to locating the missing among challenging terrains marked by hazard signs urging caution.