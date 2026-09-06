Tragedy at Gyirong: The Mudslide That Shook China-Nepal Border

A devastating mudslide has obliterated the Gyirong border crossing between China and Nepal, resulting in over 1,300 deaths and more than 5,000 missing individuals. The disaster destroyed critical infrastructure and disrupted the passage that has become pivotal for trade and Hindu pilgrimage. Rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 13:39 IST
Tragedy at Gyirong: The Mudslide That Shook China-Nepal Border
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A massive mudslide has wreaked havoc at the Gyirong border crossing between China and Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The catastrophic event, which followed a glacier collapse on Nepal's side, claimed over 1,300 lives, with more than 5,000 individuals still unaccounted for.

The Gyirong crossing, a vital link for trade and a site for Hindu pilgrims heading to Mount Kailash, has been reduced to rubble. The Chinese customs building, once a five-storey structure, is no longer visible, with only remnants of a water tower remaining. Rescue teams are tirelessly working amid hazardous conditions to uncover survivors and victims.

Authorities have divided the disaster area into zones for methodical searching, recovering bodies and conducting extensive efforts to restore the region's infrastructure. With risks of landslides still present, the recovery operation remains fraught with challenges. Meanwhile, families of missing individuals await news, including 261 foreigners among the victims.

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