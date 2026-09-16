Brazil's Crackdown on Online Betting: A Fiscal Viewpoint

Brazil's Finance Minister, Dario Durigan, highlighted the economic impact of online betting, revealing household expenditure of 60 billion reais annually. With government tax revenues at 10 billion reais, President Lula's administration aims to fiercely oppose this sector, seeking ways to further curb its growth in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:56 IST
Brazil's Crackdown on Online Betting: A Fiscal Viewpoint
Finance Minister

Brazil's Finance Minister, Dario Durigan, has spotlighted a significant economic concern: the surge in online betting expenditure by households. Speaking on Tuesday, Durigan revealed that Brazilian households are spending approximately 60 billion reais yearly on online betting.

In contrast, the government collects about 10 billion reais in taxes from this sector, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration. Despite these revenues, Lula's government has expressed clear opposition to the growth of online betting, with plans to further regulate the sector.

Durigan addressed this issue at a forum organized by Grupo Globo media outlets, calling for tougher measures to handle what he termed a 'real problem' without providing specific actions that might be undertaken. This highlights a key point of discussion in the lead-up to the October election.

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