IAEA Visitor Centre Turns Nuclear Curiosity Into Career Dreams for Young Visitors

For a student discovering nuclear science for the first time, its connection to food, medicine or environmental protection may come as a surprise. The International Atomic Energy Agency's Visitor Centre in Seibersdorf, Austria, is helping make those connections clearer, marking its first anniversary after welcoming close to 100 groups from more than 70 countries. Its first year shows how accessible, practical experiences can introduce people to a field they might never have considered studying or working in.

The Centre's 33 interactive exhibits and guided tours explain how nuclear science and technology contribute to human health, agriculture, industry, energy production and environmental protection. Visits are tailored to different audiences, giving secondary school students an introduction to unfamiliar ideas and university groups a chance to explore how their interests could develop into careers.

Bringing Nuclear Science Into Everyday Life

More than half of the Centre's visitors have come from schools, universities and other academic institutions, making education a central part of its work. Visitor numbers have grown rapidly in recent months, reflecting increasing interest in experiences that take science beyond textbooks and connect complex concepts with practical challenges affecting communities around the world.

At the Centre's inauguration, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi described it as a place that brings the Agency's mission of 'Atoms for Peace and Development' to life. That message runs through the visitor experience, which helps people understand the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and introduces the range of professionals involved. Careers in the field extend beyond science and engineering to include medicine, agriculture, environmental protection, nuclear safety and security, communications and project management.

Young Voices Give Science a Personal Meaning

The anniversary event, Future of Nuclear: Inspiring the Next Generation, brought together students, young professionals, Member State representatives and experts for an experience centred on youth. A fireside discussion featured IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Management Margaret Doane; Federico Verly, President of the United Nations – Nuclear Young Generation; Stevia Ntadoun, a PhD consultant from Cameroon working at the IAEA Insect Pest Control Laboratory; and Bernd Herdy from BOKU University in Vienna.

Jana Alsubail, a high school student in Saudi Arabia, joined virtually to explain how her first encounter with nuclear science sparked an interest in the subject. A gold medallist at the International Nuclear Science Olympiad and recipient of its Best Female Olympian recognition, she offered participants a personal example of where that initial curiosity can lead. Young IAEA professionals guided visitors through the Centre and shared their own career journeys, giving students a chance to hear directly from people building their futures in the field.

Opening Doors for the Next Generation

The focus on younger visitors responds to a wider workforce challenge, with a significant proportion of today's nuclear professionals expected to retire in the coming years. Introducing students to the breadth of opportunities is part of attracting new talent, particularly those who may not recognise how their skills could contribute. The Centre enters its second year with a continuing commitment to building understanding and encouraging future scientists, engineers, communicators and leaders.

The IAEA supports educational and professional development through internships, fellowships, scholarships and programmes including the Lise Meitner Programme and the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme. The Visitor Centre adds an early point of contact to that broader effort, offering young people space to ask questions, meet professionals and discover whether an unfamiliar branch of science could become part of their own future.