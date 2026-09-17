Kim Yo Jong Condemns IAEA's Discussions on North Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency's recent general assembly. According to a report from state media outlet KCNA, she dismissed the assembly’s discussions on the denuclearization of Pyongyang as 'familiar silly talk.'

In her statements, Kim reaffirmed North Korea's unwavering position as a nuclear weapons state. She emphasized that this status is irreversible, asserting that no measures can alter this stance. Her remarks come amid ongoing international efforts to address nuclear proliferation and encourage disarmament.

The general assembly's discussions were aimed at addressing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. However, Kim Yo Jong’s sharp rebuke highlights the regime's steadfast refusal to entertain any dialogues that could alter its strategic nuclear position.