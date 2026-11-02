NEAMWave26 to put tsunami warnings and coastal emergency plans to the test

The NEAMWave26 tsunami exercise has been rescheduled for 5–19 November 2026, with its opening aligned with World Tsunami Awareness Day. Coordinated by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), it will bring together scientific institutions, national authorities and civil protection partners across the North-Eastern Atlantic, Mediterranean and connected seas. Participants will test early warning systems and emergency responses through simulations designed to reflect the pressures of a real tsunami threat.

The exercise gives countries an opportunity to rehearse the full warning and response process in a controlled setting, from assessing a threat to getting alerts to coastal communities. It will test the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism through the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC). These activities will help authorities examine how quickly information reaches the public and whether emergency action can follow without delay.

Tsunamis occur infrequently, but their destructive potential makes preparedness essential for the millions of people living in coastal regions. National and local authorities will practise issuing warnings, activating emergency plans and coordinating responses as simulated conditions change rapidly. The exercise is intended to expose communication and operational gaps, reduce uncertainty and help communities respond to timely, accurate information.

Five scenarios draw on historic earthquakes

The programme opens on 5 November with a Ligurian Sea scenario inspired by the 1887 earthquake affecting France and Italy, led by France's CENALT and Italy's INGV. On 10 November, the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) will lead a Cyprian Arc scenario based on the 1222 earthquake southwest of Cyprus. INGV and NOA will jointly conduct an Ionian Sea simulation on 11 November, recreating conditions similar to the 1867 Peloponnesus earthquake.

Portugal's IPMA and France's CENALT will lead the Northeast Atlantic exercise on 17 November, simulating the tsunami generated by the 1755 Lisbon earthquake. Türkiye's KOERI will run the final scenario in the Black Sea on 19 November, drawing on a major historical seismic event in the region. The five scenarios allow participating countries to practise responses suited to the different tsunami risks along their coastlines.

New forecasting approach and international assistance tests

Italy's INGV will use its Probabilistic Tsunami Forecasting method to issue exercise alerts for the joint Ligurian Sea and Ionian Sea scenarios, replacing its Decision Matrix approach. The forecasting method was launched on 5 October 2026, and NEAMWave26 will mark its first use for alerts in these joint exercise scenarios. The 17 November simulation will test international assistance mechanisms, adding a cross-border response component to the programme.

Member States are invited to register through the NEAMWave26 online platform and prepare their national arrangements before the exercise begins. Countries are encouraged to update Tsunami National Contacts and Tsunami Warning Focal Points, review standard operating procedures and coordinate with civil protection agencies and community partners. The exercise manual provides scenario timelines, expected actions and evaluation guidance to support those preparations.

Community exercises support Tsunami Ready recognition

NEAMWave26 gives communities seeking or already holding UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready recognition an opportunity to meet the programme's Indicator 8 preparedness requirement. That indicator requires a community-based tsunami preparedness exercise at least once every two years, making local participation an important part of maintaining readiness. Community involvement can help raise public awareness and connect national warning procedures with the actions people need to take when an alert arrives.

The exercise builds on NEAMWave23, held on 6–7 November 2023 in conjunction with World Tsunami Awareness Day, which brought together warning centres, scientific institutions and civil protection agencies. The 2026 programme provides a longer exercise window and updated guidance, carrying forward lessons on regional coordination and support for communities pursuing Tsunami Ready recognition. Its expected outcomes include stronger warning procedures, closer cooperation among emergency partners, better local preparedness and greater long-term coastal resilience.